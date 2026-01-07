Benelli Expands Middleweight Reach with 2026 TNT 550 Naked

Italian heritage meets modern punch as Benelli readies a fresh 554-cc challenger for the street

Benelli is continuing its product push with the introduction of the all-new TNT 550 naked, due to join the brand’s line-up in 2026. This latest arrival follows a significant overhaul of the company’s adventure series and signals a renewed focus on the high-stakes middleweight segment.

Now operating under the stewardship of Qianjiang Motorcycle Group (QJMotor), the Pesaro-based firm is leveraging its shared architecture to scale up quickly. The TNT 550 borrows its mechanical heartbeat from the Tornado 550 supersport, featuring a 554-cc parallel-twin that generates a respectable 56 hp. While the Italian nameplate remains, the engineering reflects a pragmatic approach to modern manufacturing, housing that motor in a classic steel trellis frame—a nod to the brand’s traditional design language.

The hardware suggests a bike that intends to punch above its weight in daily usability. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm upside-down forks and a rear monoshock, both offering adjustable damping to suit various rider weights and road conditions. Brembo-derived braking components and Pirelli Angel GT II rubber come as standard, ensuring the bike stays planted whether navigating urban sprawl or weekend backroads.

Inside the cockpit, the TNT 550 ditches analog charm for a 5-inch TFT display equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Riders can toggle between ‘Normal’ and ‘Sport’ modes, while switchable traction control provides a safety net for those less-than-ideal weather days.

As the industry looks toward 2026, the TNT 550 positions itself as a balanced alternative to the established Japanese guard. With an A2-compliant version also in the works, Benelli’s latest naked is clearly eyeing a broad demographic of riders who value style without the superbike price tag.