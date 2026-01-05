Bajaj Pulsar Marks 25 Years with Limited-period Discount Scheme

Benefits of up to Rs 7,000 are now available on select Pulsar models

Bajaj Auto has rolled out a customer offer to mark the Pulsar brand’s 25th anniversary, bringing total benefits of up to Rs 7,000 across select models. The limited-period scheme, which went live on January 2, includes direct savings, waived processing fees, and five complimentary services.

The offer spans popular Pulsar variants, though exact benefits vary by model and region. Bajaj launched the original Pulsar in 2001, positioning it as an affordable entry point into performance motorcycling. The brand has since become a cornerstone of India’s sports motorcycle segment, synonymous with power and performance while remaining accessible to younger riders.

Over its quarter-century run, the Pulsar pioneered the naked sports movement in India, leaning on aggressive styling and sharper dynamics underpinned by DTS-i technology. The lineup currently tops out with the NS400Z, which Bajaj bills as the most powerful Pulsar yet, carrying forward what its maker describes as the brand’s “Definitely Daring” philosophy.

Sarang Kanade, president of Bajaj’s motorcycle business unit, said the anniversary offer reflects the company’s commitment to delivering thrilling performance while adding tangible value for customers. He noted that Pulsar has played a defining role in shaping India’s performance motorcycling culture over the past 25 years.

The promotion is available at authorised Bajaj dealerships nationwide for an unspecified duration. Bajaj Auto remains India’s largest motorcycle exporter and the world’s biggest three-wheeler manufacturer, with over 21 million motorcycles sold across more than 100 countries.