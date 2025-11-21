Bajaj Auto takes Majority Control of KTM Parent Company in Landmark Takeover

The Indian automotive giant cements its global ambition, finalising control of Pierer Bajaj AG and steering the future of KTM and its premium siblings

Bajaj Auto’s wholly owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. has secured 100 percent of Pierer Bajaj AG, grabbing the majority reins over the parent entity behind KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motorcycles.

This protracted takeover journey, initiated through a call option agreement with Austria’s Pierer Industrie AG, concluded after the European Commission gave its nod in early November. The stake purchase finally closed on November 18, with Bajaj’s Dutch holding company acquiring the crucial 50.1 percent share. The acquisition means Bajaj now holds a decisive 74.9 percent indirect interest in the newly renamed entity: Bajaj Mobility AG, formerly Pierer Mobility AG.

For KTM and its sprawling network of employees and dealers, these leadership shifts mark a return to much needed stability after months of conjecture about the company’s future. Since 2007, Bajaj has been entwined with KTM’s story, but its recent €800 million cash infusion in May 2025 confirmed the Indian manufacturer’s resolve to support and expand the European brand’s future. Bajaj Auto’s global footprint, spanning over a hundred countries, and prowess in design, manufacturing, and export, bring fresh confidence to KTM’s premium aspirations.

Importantly, CEO Gottfried Neumeister has sought to assuage any potential unease, stating explicitly that KTM will retain its Austrian management ethos and pioneering approach to R&D, product quality, and racing. Neumeister has pledged to not only continue cost reforms but to boost sales among both longstanding and new customers. Inventory levels are expected to drop significantly by year-end, setting the stage for a leaner, more responsive KTM business across markets.

As the dust settles on one of the sector’s most significant takeovers, it is clear that Bajaj Auto now stands not just as a financial backer but as a principal architect of KTM’s fate. Whether the marriage of Indian scale and Austrian engineering will deliver an even brighter future for brands like KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, the global motorcycling community will be watching closely.