25-year Anniversary Edition Honda Activa 110, Activa 125 and SP125 Launched in India

Featuring exclusive graphics and stickers, these new two-wheelers were created to celebrate Honda’s 25th anniversary in the country

Honda has taken the wraps off the 25-year Anniversary Edition models of the Activa 110, Activa

125, and SP125. Built to celebrate Honda’s 25 years of operations in India, the two-wheelers come with exclusive graphics and paint schemes but the same mechanicals and powertrain as the standard models.

First up, the scooters. The Activa 110 and Activa 125 come with anniversary graphics on the body panels, a sleek black chrome finish at the front, and a “25-year Anniversary” logo on the front panel. The alloy wheels are done up in a catchy pyrite brown metallic colour, and the seat and inner panels feature a café-brown/black finish, depending on the colour variant, for the Activa 110 while being finished in black in the Activa 125.

As with the Activas, the SP125’s 25-year Anniversary Edition model also gets stylish anniversary graphics on the body panels with updated colour accents, the “25-year Anniversary”

logo on the fuel tank, and pyrite brown metallic-finished alloy wheels.

Mechanicals remain the same: the Activa 110 & Activa 125 get a 110 cc & 124cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant engine, respectively. Meanwhile, the SP125 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant engine. In terms of equipment, all these two-wheelers get an LED headlamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port. For safety and comfort they all sport a side-stand engine cut-off feature, Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS), and tubeless tyres.

All three 25-year Anniversary Edition models are available only in their DLX variants and in two colour shades: Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Steel Black Metallic. Bookings for the 25-year Anniversary Editions of the Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open and they will be available at all authorized Honda dealerships by the end of August 2025.