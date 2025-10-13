2026 Honda CB1000F Revives the Classic Spirit with Modern Muscle

The storied CB lineage gets a fresh chapter this week as Honda officially unveils the 2026 CB1000F, a neo-retro naked bike that blends classic styling cues from its 1980s heritage with thoroughly modern engineering

Honda has pulled the wraps off its newest big-capacity roadster, the CB1000F, a model that aims to bridge the brand’s proud past with its present-day engineering finesse. The CB name has been part of motorcycling culture for nearly seven decades, and this new addition is both a tribute and a technical evolution.

At its core, the CB1000F borrows heavily from the CB1000 Hornet’s architecture but brings a sportier, heritage-infused twist. It rides on a one-piece steel twin-spar frame with a bespoke subframe for added seat space, carrying a 1,455 mm wheelbase and an accessible 795 mm seat height. The chassis setup remains true to Honda’s formula for balance and predictability, reportedly offering a big-bike stance that handles like a middleweight.

Powering the motorcycle is a reworked 1,000-cc inline-four derived from the 2017-2019 CBR1000RR Fireblade. The engine’s internals have been retuned for everyday usability rather than top-end aggression, producing 122 hp at 9,000 rpm and 103 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It’s paired with a six-speed gearbox and a 4-2-1 exhaust with polished chromed downpipes, the kind of detail that gives the bike an old-school premium charm.

Under the skin, a six-axis IMU governs traction, wheelie control, and engine braking across three ride modes: Standard, Rain, and User. 41 mm Showa SFF-BP forks take care of the suspension business up front while a Pro-Link monoshock does the same at the rear, both fully adjustable. Nissin brakes and 17-inch five-spoke cast aluminum wheels, inspired by the Fireblade’s design language, complete the dynamic setup.

Honda lists the kerb weight at 214 kg, and with a 16-litre tank, the CB1000F should comfortably cover around 280 km on a full tank. A five-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, cornering ABS, Emergency Stop Signal, and keyless ignition round off the tech list.

Visually, the motorcycle is a loving nod to the 1980s CB750F, especially with its round LED headlight, dual horns, and tank graphics paying homage to racing legend Freddie Spencer. Buyers will get to pick from three colorways—Wolf Silver Metallic with Blue Stripe, Wolf Silver Metallic with Grey Stripe, and Graphite Black—each paired with optional Sports, Comfort, or Travel accessory packs. Oh, there’s also a cowled version, the CB1000F SE.

The CB1000F is expected to go on sale in Europe early next year, with prices starting at £10,599 in the UK market, undercutting rivals like the Kawasaki Z900 RS and Yamaha XSR900. No words on if and when it will land in India yet, but we dearly wish it does, never mind the price tag.