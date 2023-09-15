2023 Honda CB200X Launched At Rs 1.47 Lakh

The 2023 Honda CB200X is now OBD2 compliant, comes with new graphics, and an assist and slipper clutch among other features at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have launched the 2023 CB200X that is now OBD2 compliant. The CB200X, which was inspired by the legendary Honda CB500X ADV, comes powered by a 184.4-cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 17.2 hp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox and is aided by a new assist and slipper clutch.

The CB200X now comes with new graphics, all-LED lighting and is also equipped with a single-channel ABS for safety. Besides that, the CB200X comes with a USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The fully-digital display comes with five levels of customisable brightness and is also equipped with a battery voltmeter, gear position indicator and a clock. The OBD2 system uses multiple sensors and monitors components that can affect emission performance. If any malfunction is detected, the system illuminates a warning light on the vehicle’s instrument panel.

Commenting on the launch of the new CB200X, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the 2023 CB200X inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Since its launch in 2021, CB200X has received tremendous response in the market and is a perfect riding companion for the customer’s daily commutes as well as short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

Introducing HMSI’s latest offering,Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to introduce the 2023 CB200X with an OBD2 compliant engine, stylish graphics and a new assist and slipper clutch. Marking a steady evolution in the 180-200-cc motorcycle segment, the CB200X urban explorer is inspired by the dreams of the new-age customers and their passion for motorcycle riding who wants to explore life with every ride”







The CB200X is offered in three colours – Decent Blue Metallic (new), Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. HMSI is also offering a special 10 year warranty package (three year standard plus seven year optional) on the motorcycle.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: Third-Gen KTM 250 and 390 Duke Launched In India