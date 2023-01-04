2023 Ducati India Offensive

Ducati have announced nine new motorcycles and two new showrooms for India in 2023.

The new models, unveiled at Ducati World Premiere 2023, are the Panigale V4 R, Monster SP, Diavel V4, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Multistrada V4 Rally, Scrambler Icon 2G, Scrambler Full Throttle 2G, Scrambler Nightshift 2G and finally, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.

Ducati India will also open two new dealerships in 2023, starting with Ducati Chandigarh in January and Ducati Ahmedabad in Q1. Both these showrooms will be 3S facilities and will offer sales, service and spares from the same location.

Commenting on this news, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “2022 has been phenomenal for Ducati. For the first time in our company’s history, we won the MotoGP title and Superbike title in the same year I am delighted to announce that Ducati in India grew substantially across volumes as Sell out in 2022 grew by almost 15 per cent over 2021 and we registered the highest revenue turnover for Ducati India, in the last five years. All our dealerships deserve a round of applause for this wonderful performance. We are incredibly confident about 2023 and hence, we announce the arrival of nine new Ducati motorcycles and two new dealerships for the Indian market. I am thankful to the entire Ducati team in Bologna and New Delhi, our dealer partners and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us and I am sure that 2023 will be even better.”

Prices for all upcoming new models were announced along with their launch timelines. Prices will be up on the Ducati India website shortly, and clients can begin configuring their motorcycles on the online configurator along with their desired parts and accessories. This has been done to give an opportunity to Ducatisti and potential clients to book their motorcycles in advance and plan their purchase basis the arrival timeline of the motorcycles.

It’s important to note that all the prices shared below are indicative, ex-showroom India and Ducati India Pvt Ltd reserves the right to change prices and specifications at its discretion without any prior notice.

At the beginning of 2023, the deliveries for the already launched DesertX will commence in the 2nd week of January. With the start of the second quarter of 2023, Monster SP will be launched followed by the Panigale V4 R.

The Monster range grows with the SP version, designed to enhance fun, thanks to technical equipment perfect for those who love sporty riding and embellish style with the MotoGP-inspired livery and will be priced at Rs 15.95 lakh, ex-showroom India.

Coming even closer to pure racing spirit, the Panigale V4 R adopts technical solutions previously reserved for MotoGP and World SBK Championships and is the closest production model to a competition bike ever and will come in at Rs 69.99 lakh, ex-showroom India.

In the third quarter, the Streetfighter V4 SP2 will arrive in India, closely followed by the Diavel V4.

The Streetfighter V4 SP2 adds the exclusive technical specifications of the “SP” models to express its full potential on the racetrack and will ride in at Rs 35.55 lakh, ex-showroom India.

Finally, Q3 will also witness the arrival of the Diavel V4. The Diavel V4 is a sport-cruiser and for the first time, the V4 Granturismo engine will make its debut in the Diavel family. The Diavel V4 will be priced at Rs 25.91 lakh, ex-showroom India.

In the fourth quarter of the year, Ducati will bring in the Multistrada V4 Rally first, followed by Scrambler 2G range consisting of Icon 2G, Full Throttle 2G, Nightshift 2G and finally, the most exclusive Ducati to be launched in 2023, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will make its way to India.

Following the philosophy of continued development, the Multistrada V4 finally gets an off-road version in the Multistrada V4 Rally. An ideal travel companion in all conditions, the Multistrada V4 Rally is as easy and intuitive in the urban jungle as it is on the most daring off-road routes. The Multistrada V4 Rally will be priced at Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom India.

The Scrambler 2G range will be introduced and it will come in three all-new variants – the Icon, the Full Throttle and the Nightshift, priced at Rs 10.39 lakh for the Icon 2G and Rs 12 lakh for the Full Throttle and the Nightshift (both prices ex-showroom India). The new Scrambler range is revamped in both aesthetics and technical content and chassis is updated with a revamped swingarm and trellis frame. Likewise, the Desmodue engine, which has always been a distinctive feature of the Ducati Scrambler, has been modernized, contributing to an overall weight reduction of four kg compared to the previous generation.

The year closes with the final launch of the most exclusive Ducati to come to India in 2023 – the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.

With a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán STO, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini perfectly embodies the values of style, sportiness, and exclusivity shared by the two brands with a perfect combination of technology, performance, and design. Only a few units will come to India which are already booked, and with prices starting at Rs 72 lakh ex-showroom, it will be the most expensive and premium Ducati to be sold in India in 2023.



Story: Sumesh Soman



