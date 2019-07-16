Yamaha Reveal 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M

The 2020 YZF-R1 is the latest avatar of the legendary Yamaha and it boasts of better aerodynamics, electronics and engine performance.

The 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M were revealed at the American WSBK round at Laguna Seca last weekend. The new Yamaha R1 and R1M are MotoGP-inspired with the new fairing and screen that merges straight into the tank. Yamaha promise a 5.3 per cent increase in aerodynamic efficiency and greater comfort for a wider range of riders.

The 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M get the 998-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four, DOHC, 16-valve engine with 200 PS and 113.3 Nm. The engine features Yamaha’s exclusive cross-plane crankshaft technology derived from the YZR-M1 MotoGP machine. The updates on the engine include a new cylinder head, intake system, fuel injectors and air box. Both bikes have a better fairing rigidity due to an aluminium air-duct behind the front section and a titanium lower panel covering the exhaust. The bikes get new LED headlights making them look more aggressive and meaner.

The 2020 YZF-R1 gets a 43-mm KYB fully adjustable inverted fork in the front and a KYB fully adjustable single shock at the rear. On the other hand, the R1M gets a 43-mm fully-adjustable Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension NPX fork at the front and a fully-adjustable Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension single shock at the rear.

Both the bikes get upgraded brakes that feature four-piston radially-mounted front calipers, stainless-steel front lines, 320-mm rotors with high-friction brake pads paired with a compact ABS unit. The bikes get new Bridgestone RS11 tires to ensure true racetrack-ready traction with balanced road feel and handling. The new 10-spoke cast magnesium wheels significantly lower rotational mass compared to conventional aluminium cast-alloy rims that in turn reduce the weight for quick direction changes and more responsive handling.

The new 2020 YZF R1 and R1M feature a new cable-less ride-by-wire. The new Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system transforms rider input into motion, with a full suite of IMU-powered electronic rider aids giving the rider more confidence. The new electronic systems on the bikes provide more control and personalization. The aluminium alloy fuel tank weighs 1.6 kg less than a comparable steel tank that reduces the overall weight and is crafted to give the rider a natural lower body connection to the bike.

The new bikes feature a full-colour, thin-film transistor (TFT) meter that includes front brake pressure and G-force readouts to give the rider more feedback from the machine. It also features a zoomed-in view of the tachometer in the upper rpm range, a lap timer, gear position indicator and speed. There is a street mode and a track mode that focuses on performance information, such as Yamaha Ride Control settings. Including Engine Brake Management (EBM) and Brake Control (BC) systems. The improvements on the new bikes are impressive and it shows us how production motorcycles are getting close to being all-ready race-track weapons.

Yamaha will release the new bikes soon and deliveries are said to begin by September this year. We hope to see the new 2020 YZF-R1 and R1M in India by next year and ride them to tell you all about how they perform.

Story: Azaman Chothia