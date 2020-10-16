Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Available for FZ Range

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X uses Bluetooth to connect with smartphones and is now available as standard with the new Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight variant.



Existing Yamaha FZ buyers needn’t despair, as the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X is also offered as an accessory for the entire range of BS6-compliant Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI 150-cc motorcycles. So, if you already own a BS6 Yamaha FZS-FI or FZ-FI 150 then you can get the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X on your bike by paying Rs 3,000 at any of the authorised Yamaha dealerships. The good news is that Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies has revealed that the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X will be available across their entire two-wheeler line-up soon.

To make use of this new feature, users will have to download the free Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once that’s done, they’ll need to complete a basic registration process and simply connect to their motorcycles using Bluetooth.

There are six features offered by the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X, which can be divided in two – Connectivity and Information. These include four connected features such as Answer Back, E-Lock, Locate My Bike and Hazard. We’ve described the function a little more in detail below:

Answer Back – This comes handy while searching for your prized possession in a places like a parking lot. Using the app you can make the bike’s indicators to blink and the horn to beep E-Lock – Essentially a safety feature using which you can lock the bike and prevent theft Locate my Bike – This is a slightly more discrete way to look for your bike. As this feature makes the bike’s indicators to illuminate for 10 seconds continuously Hazard – In case of an emergency you can alert other road users by making all the four indicators to blink continuously

The two Information features of the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X offers individual bike trip details on your phone. These include the distance, average speed, brake count and battery voltage. Moreover, the application also stores the last parked location of the bike, so you can just navigate to it using the phone’s GPS.

For obvious reasons, the BS6 Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight edition equipped with the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X has become slightly more expensive. It now costs Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 3,000 more than before and will be available for sale from 1 November onwards.

