Yamaha Accessories and Apparel Available on Amazon India

Customers will now be able to purchase a range of official Yamaha accessories and apparel on the Amazon India website.

Yamaha India today announced the online availability of its range of apparel and accessories on one of our largest online sales platforms, Amazon India. This is the first time that the manufacturer will be selling these products online. This will give Yamaha riders and customers a chance to purchase necessary accessories in a convenient way.

The Yamaha merchandise on sale on the Amazon India website will include a wide range of riding apparel such as T-shirts and jackets. The company will also retail other merchandise like stickers, key-chains, along with other two-wheeler accessories like tank-pads, bike-cover, seat-cover, USB mobile charger, engine-guard, skid plate, frame slider, graphic set, floor mats, scooter guard set.

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today’s announcement is another step in this direction to connect and communicate with our target audience. Recently we have started “Vehicle online sales”, an online two-wheeler buying platform facilitating the entire range of Yamaha two-wheelers. Now, Yamaha will widen its customer reach for attractive riding apparel and accessories by making all of it available online while at the same time, reaching out to the customers who have not yet associated with Yamaha, thus expanding “The Call of the Blue” campaign. The brand’s endeavor to expand its horizons of sporty and stylish quotient through riding apparel and accessories will help it to fulfill its commitment of creating exciting experiences.”

