Vespa SXL and VXL Facelifted Variants Launched in India

Piaggio India have launched the facelifted version of the Vespa SXL and the Vespa VXL which they had showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

Both models will come with two engine options a 125-cc and a 150-cc both being BS6 compliant units as one would imagine. The new models do features new technology like a monocoque steel body, ABS or CBS with twin pot calliper disk brakes, and three-valve tech fuel injection for better performance to name a few. The scooters also now get petal design alloy wheels with broader tyres enhancing comfort when commuting. We also see crystal illumination LED headlamp, day time running lamp, USB charging ports and a boot lamp.

All models and engine options are available across all Vespa showrooms and prices start at Rs 1.41 lakh for the Vespa SXL 125 with the VXL 125 coming in at Rs 1.08 lakh. The 150-cc engine variants start at Rs 1.62 lakh for the SXL and Rs 1.57 lakh for the VXL. All prices are ex-showroom. However, these do seem like steep price tags for a scooter, but, they are Italian which would explain these numbers.

Here is the launch video of the scooter: