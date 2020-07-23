Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Vespa SXL and VXL Facelifted Variants Launched in India

by Leave a Comment

Piaggio India have launched the facelifted version of the Vespa SXL and the Vespa VXL which they had showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

Both models will come with two engine options a 125-cc and a 150-cc both being BS6 compliant units as one would imagine. The new models do features new technology like a monocoque steel body, ABS or CBS with twin pot calliper disk brakes, and three-valve tech fuel injection for better performance to name a few. The scooters also now get petal design alloy wheels with broader tyres enhancing comfort when commuting. We also see crystal illumination LED headlamp, day time running lamp, USB charging ports and a boot lamp.

All models and engine options are available across all Vespa showrooms and prices start at Rs 1.41 lakh for the Vespa SXL 125 with the VXL 125 coming in at Rs 1.08 lakh. The 150-cc engine variants start at Rs 1.62 lakh for the SXL and Rs 1.57 lakh for the VXL. All prices are ex-showroom. However, these do seem like steep price tags for a scooter, but, they are Italian which would explain these numbers.

Here is the launch video of the scooter:

z.cursetji@nextgenpublishing.net'

Zal Cursetji – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Aprilia Storm 125 Disc Brake Variant Launched
Ducati Performance Touring Accessories Launched
Simple Energy Join Indian EV Line-up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap