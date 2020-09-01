Vespa Racing Sixties 125-cc and 150-cc Launched in India

Piaggio Group have launched the Vespa Racing Sixties edition which will be their most expensive offering in the Indian market.

We got a glimpse at the Vespa Racing Sixties edition when it made its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, Delhi. The model was set to be launched a few months ago but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. We joined their first-ever online launch and got some details about their scooters and plans for the Indian market. The Vespa Racing Sixties models are priced at Rs 1.20 lakh for the 125-cc and Rs 1.30 lakh for the 150-cc variant (both ex-showroom).

The Vespa Racing Sixties 125-cc and 150-cc scooters have been inspired from the gentlemen rider races of the 1960s and pays homage to the racing colours from that era. The scooters get a full steel, white-coloured body with detailed red graphics and a few gold highlights. The alloy wheels are also golden to enhance the vintage racing appeal of the scooters. The rear-view mirrors, grab-handle, foot-rests, front and rear light covers, and the muffler cover all get a matte-black finish which creates a unique contrast appeal. The Racing Sixties scooters are also equipped with an LED headlight, centre integrated DRL, USB mobile charging port, and a light in the underseat storage space.

Mechanically, the scooters use the same engines from the BS6 variants of the Vespa SXL 125 and SXL 150. The 125-cc engine puts out 9.7 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The 150-cc engine from the SXL model makes 10.3 hp at 7,600 rpm and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Commenting on the exciting launch of Vespa Racing Sixties, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to introduce the special edition Vespa Racing Sixties. As an iconic brand with a long-standing legacy, Vespa continuously rediscovers itself by setting new trends which reflects its versatility to represent unique specialities of different times. The Vespa Racing Sixties is an exceptional representation in rediscovering the theme of racing machines from the golden racing era of 1960s. Acknowledging the spirit of time, it deftly combines heritage with present day advanced technology; the only brand to offer such speciality to the discerning customers who love to Vespa.”

The scooters are now available at all Vespa dealerships across India and customers can also book them on the recently launched e-commerce platforms. A booking amount of Rs 1,000 has to be paid and a customer can avail benefits worth Rs 2,000 while booking online.