TVS Tyres Launch Two New Scooter Tyre Designs

TVS Tyres have launched two new scooter tyre designs, called the Jumbo-XT and Pancer-II, both of which have bold block styles and are meant to be rugged and long-lasting, with better grip.

The new tyres have been designed with a parallel groove layout aimed at expelling water and imparting more confidence in wet conditions. The Jumbo-XT also features a rounded shoulder profile for better a cornering capability and dexterity. TVS say that the Pancer-II is slightly more catered to wet road riding. However, they also state that both are capable of offering stability for greater confidence.

P Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra, said, “We are proud to announce the launch of Jumbo-XT and Pancer-II scooter tyre patterns. We believe the scooter segment in India is one of the primary drivers of growth in the domestic two-wheeler market and has witnessed a strong demand in the urban, semi-urban and rural areas across the country. Jumbo-XT and Pancer-II are technologically superior products with the highest quality standards and have been tested rigorously to suit the varying road conditions.”

The Jumbo-XT and Pancer-II will be made available in 90/100-10 53J TL (tubeless) size and will be available across the country.

Story: Zal Cursetji