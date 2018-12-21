Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

TVS Tyres Launch Two New Scooter Tyre Designs

by Leave a Comment

TVS Tyres Launch Two New Scooter Tyre Designs

TVS Tyres have launched two new scooter tyre designs, called the Jumbo-XT and Pancer-II, both of which have bold block styles and are meant to be rugged and long-lasting, with better grip.

The new tyres have been designed with a parallel groove layout aimed at expelling water and imparting more confidence in wet conditions. The Jumbo-XT also features a rounded shoulder profile for better a cornering capability and dexterity. TVS say that the Pancer-II is slightly more catered to wet road riding. However, they also state that both are capable of offering stability for greater confidence.

TVS Tyres Launch Two New Scooter Tyre Designs

P Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra, said, “We are proud to announce the launch of Jumbo-XT and Pancer-II scooter tyre patterns. We believe the scooter segment in India is one of the primary drivers of growth in the domestic two-wheeler market and has witnessed a strong demand in the urban, semi-urban and rural areas across the country. Jumbo-XT and Pancer-II are technologically superior products with the highest quality standards and have been tested rigorously to suit the varying road conditions.”

The Jumbo-XT and Pancer-II will be made available in 90/100-10 53J TL (tubeless) size and will be available across the country.

Story: Zal Cursetji

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Royal Enfield Continental GT spied
KTM Conduct Orange Day in Mumbai
Benelli 1600cc bike incoming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap