TVS Ntorq Drum Brake Variant Launched

The TVS Ntorq drum brake variant has been launched at a price of Rs 58,252.

The TVS Ntorq 125 has become a very popular scooter since its launch early last year. The disc brake variant is priced at Rs 59,900, or Rs 1,648 dearer than the Ntorq drum brake variant. Both these variants are offered with CBS (Combined Braking System). Bookings for the TVS Ntorq drum brake variant have already commenced for an amount of Rs. 5,000.

Mechanically, both these variants remain the same and the Ntorq continues to be powered by the same three-valve, 124.8-cc, CVT-i engine producing 9.4 PS and 10.5 Nm. While the drum brake variant gets the fully-digital console with Bluetooth, it misses out on an engine-kill switch, USB port and the under-seat light.

The stealth-aircraft inspired TVS Ntorq was launched in January 2018 and came with a number of industry first features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, ride modes and much more. It even has a last parked location assist. How cool is that? TVS claim to have sold over 1,00,000 units of the Ntorq till date and is expected to register even higher sales-figures with the reduced price.

But does the Ntorq drum variant makes any sense at all? It’s not about paying the additional Rs 1,648 for the 220-mm “Roto Petal Disc” but it’s more about a common misconception in many people’s mind that they would end up locking up the front disc brake and have an accident. We can’t estimate how many potential buyers have disregarded the Ntorq on these grounds and with the launch of the TVS Ntorq drum brake variant, TVS seems to have addressed this problem.