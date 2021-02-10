TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Ride Modes Review – Top-Notch Progress

A new top-end variant of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been introduced with some interesting first-in-segment upgrades. We put it to the test to bring you a detailed review.

Story: Azaman Chothia

Photography: Apurva Ambep

There are some things that get better with time and the Apache range of motorcycles is a clear example of that. Making a grand entry into 2021, TVS Motor Company have introduced a souped-up TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with features to make it a more complete package. When the BS6 model was introduced, it came equipped with TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth-connected technology, Glide Through Technology (GTT), and a variant that was equipped with dual-channel ABS. They have now made the package even more interesting with the addition of three ride modes, adjustable front forks as well as adjustable clutch and brake levers. This makes it the new top-end variant in the line-up.

The three ride modes (Rain, Urban, and Sport) have been devised to further enhance the usability of the 197.75-cc, single-cylinder engine. They are a combination of two power modes (Urban and Sport) and three ABS modes that change the ABS intervention accordingly. In the Rain and Urban ride modes, the bike is tuned to deliver 17.32 hp at 7,800 rpm and a peak torque of 16.51 Nm at 5,750 rpm, while the Sport mode unleashes the true power of the bike, putting out 20.82 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Along with a change in power delivery, every mode also changes how late or early the anti-lock braking system (ABS) kicks in. In Sport mode, the ABS is least intrusive, while it is most intrusive in the Rain mode. A claimed top speed of 127 km/h can be achieved in Sport mode and around 105 km/h in the Urban and Rain modes. The best part about these ride modes is that they can be changed on the go by simply pressing the “Mode” button and closing the throttle.

As reported earlier, the acceleration of this BS6 motor is linear throughout the rev-range and the throttle gives a quick response. Shifting through the slick five-speed gearbox is almost effortless and the slipper-clutch paired with this engine allows for aggressive downshifts without the rear wheel locking up. Switching from Sport to Urban or Rain mode, I could clearly feel the difference in the way power was delivered. At the places where I was trapped in traffic, the Urban mode made for an easier and controlled ride, with the ABS intervention being at its minimum. Thanks to the January showers in Pune, I also had the opportunity to use the Rain mode on wet roads. When braking suddenly in this mode, ABS intervention is at its highest but it will bring the bike to a halt without the slightest wheel lock-up. The most fun of all and something experienced riders will appreciate is the Sport mode wherein the ABS intervention is the least. When slamming on the front brake in this mode, the feedback is sharp and a slight intervention from the ABS is only felt at the very end.

Apart from just playing around with the ride modes, TVS have also given the bike Showa front forks with preload adjustability. Preload adjusts the fork to the correct range of operation within the suspension’s travel. More preload will raise the bike up on its suspension, while with less preload, the bike sits lower and closer to the bottom of its suspension travel. With these forks, riders can adjust the preload according to their weight to find the best set-up for the best front end feel. In a perfect world, lighter riders would appreciate a softer set-up, while heavier riders would prefer a stiffer set-up. It is really unique to see a motorcycle in the 200-cc segment offer preload adjustable front forks as standard equipment and this shows that TVS’ upgrades are a step in the right direction. Then we have the adjustable brake and clutch levers, which have added to the premium look and also have a really nice feel to them. Depending on the size of the rider’s hand and for the best reach, the levers can be adjusted by simply pushing them out and turning the three-step knob on top of the lever.

Now, you would think that with these many upgrades, the price must have gone up considerably. That, however, is not the case. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom), making it just Rs 6,000 dearer than the single-channel ABS variant. With this price tag, it is still cheaper than some of its closest competitors.

To sum up, the bike has retained its affordability factor while offering a slew of additional features to ensure an enhanced and more engaging ride experience. With products like these, we cant wait to see what TVS have in store for us this year.