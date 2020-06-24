Turtle Wax Launch Two-wheeler Care Products in India

Turtle Wax are a popular international brand that produce care products for two-wheelers and four-wheelers now available in India.



Chicago-based car care brand Turtle Wax have announced their entry into the Indian market today. The brand has launched its complete range of appearance products for both cars as well as motorcycles. This includes products for paintwork, wheels, tyres, upholstery, plastic, and much more. Turtle Wax were founded in 1944 when Ben Hirsch invented “Plastone”, the world’s first liquid auto polish, in his family bathtub. The brand was renamed to Turtle Wax in 1946 and since then has established itself in almost 120 countries around the world. The company will add its professional series of products and ceramic coating range to the existing portfolio as it gears to partner with OEMs across the country.

Commenting on the India entry, Denis John Healy, Turtle Wax’s Executive Chairman, (and Hirsch’s grandson) said, “Our entry into the Indian market adds a fantastic new chapter to our history. We are thrilled to be here and offer our world-class product suite to weekend warriors and enthusiasts alike. India is unarguably the most vibrant and diverse automobile market in the world. This country not only holds great promise for the business but is of strategic significance to our global trade channels. We are keen to adapt and invest in India’s people and their car care culture more than anything else. With the most innovative global products, we are confident of Turtle Wax’s position as one of the leading car care brands in India.”

Turtle Wax also plan to bring their love for road trips, vintage rallies and car show to India with a series of events and videos that will be announced in the coming months. The brand is reciprocally incorporating the beauty and power of Indian culture into its global communications as well.