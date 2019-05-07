Bike India

Triumph Pre-owned Motorcycles Business in India in August 2019

Always wanted to own a Triumph motorcycle? Your dream may not be so far fetched as Triumph pre-owned motorcycles will soon be available with the company planning to sell pre-owned, refurbished motorcycles in India.

Triumph Street Scrambler Static Web

Triumph Motorcycles’ entry price range is Rs 8 lakh and that makes these bikes exclusive and rather unaffordable for many. Triumph want more of their bikes on Indian roads and, to do this, they are now going to promote sales of pre-owned bikes which will be sold at their existing dealerships in the next three or four months. The bikes will be completely refurbished, serviced, and will come with a company-backed warranty.

This seems to be a great initiative taken by Triumph to help make their bikes more accessible and pocket-friendly to motorcycle enthusiasts of our country. Shoeb Farooq, General Manager of Triumph, has said that a motorcycle owned for two to three years will come with a price drop of around 25 to 30 per cent, while a bike that is five years older or more will be even cheaper. After being in the Indian market for five years, Triumph have managed to sell around 6,000 motorcycles and wants this number to increase over time.

The company currently offers a two-year warranty on a new bike with an additional two years extended warranty. Triumph still haven’t mentioned what kind of warranty they will be offering on the pre-owned motorcycles or its duration. The bikes are manufactured at their plant in Thailand and imported to India as CKD (completely knocked-down) kits as well as CBU (completely built-up units) which are then assembled at the plant in Manesar, Haryana.

The competition is increasing with manufacturers slowly entering the 650-cc segment which are also priced competitively. Selling pre-owned refurbished bikes should hopefully increase Triumphs sales in the near future.

Story: Azaman Chothia

