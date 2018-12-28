Bike India

Triumph India Roll Out Attractive Offers On Multiple Models

Triumph India have rolled out a number of offers on selected models in their catalogue. The British motorcycle manufacturer has said that these are available for a limited period which will end on the 31st of December 2018.

Hence running to your nearest Triumph dealership, if you are in the market for a premium motorcycle, should be high on your agenda. The offers are mainly accessory kits, but, Triumph are also offering zero per cent EMI’s on their entry motorcycle the Street Twin.

Other offers by the company have been listed below:

STREET TWIN – Accessories kit worth Rs 1.70 lakh and 100 per cent finance of ex-showroom price at zero per cent rate of interest

TIGER 800 – Accessories pannier set worth Rs 1.52 lakh

BONNEVILLE T120 – Accessories kit worth Rs 69,000

BONNEVILLE T100 – Accessories kit worth Rs 69,000

STREET TRIPLE S – Accessory Arrow worth Rs 59,000

STREET SCRAMBLER – Accessory kit worth Rs 1.53 lakh

BONNEVILLE BOBBER – Accessory kit worth Rs 91,000

Keep in mind that these offers are valid for just another three days. So let it be a happier new year to the lucky ones.

