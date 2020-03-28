Suzuki SV650 ABS May Be Launched In India

The Suzuki SV650 just might be making its way to India in the near future. This is the liked twin from the land of the rising sun that could very possibly see some success in our country.

The Suzuki SV650 has been gaining a reputation for being a very friendly start to the premium motorcycle market. It has been tagged with being forgiving for beginners as well as a fun buddy to the more advanced rider. Designed with simplicity and sleek lines in mind the bike does resemble characteristics of its 2009 predecessor. The bike does look like it could boast extremely comfortable ergonomics which we can confirm once Suzuki brings it here.

Powered by a 645-cc, L-twin motor gives the SV650 a unique position in its segment with its main rivals being the Kawasaki Z650 and the Yamaha MT-07. The engine is something we have been introduced to with the V-Strom 650, Suzuki’s tourer.

Priced very competitively abroad we do hope that Suzuki follows a similar mantra in India too, which would surely bode well for the Japanese twin. In addition, the SV650 has been customized widely in foreign markets there are loads of aftermarket components too than can be purchased. However, we always advise taking due care for said purpose.