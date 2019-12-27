Bike India

Royal Enfield Ride Sure gives you an extended warranty, spares, support and roadside assistance for your motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Ride Sure is available in three packages. You can choose one or more depending on your needs. The first, extended warranty. You get a warranty of two years with your Royal Enfield motorcycle, however, you get to extend this by two years with Ride Sure. That gives you total coverage of four years or 50,000 km, whatever comes first.
The second, roadside assistance. While your Royal Enfield is eligible for free roadside assistance for a year, with Ride Sure you can extend it for up to four years. Last but not least, parts replacement. Brake pads, accelerator cables and clutch cables are not included in your warranty. With Ride Sure you get unlimited free replacement of these parts for four years or 50,000 km, whichever comes first.

Here are some of the major items covered under Ride Sure: fuel tank, engine cylinder head, all engine bearings, fuel injector, fuel pump, oil cooler, oil pump, frame assembly and a few more.

 

