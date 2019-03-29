Bike India

Royal Enfield One Ride To Be Held Across 35 Countries

2019 Royal Enfield One Ride to be held in April

If your dream is to ride with thousands of Royal Enfield aficionados, then it’s about to come true. The Indian two-wheeler major is organising a mega ride, where thousands of Royal Enfield motorcycles across the globe will join the One Ride at 7 am on Sunday, 28 April. The bike ride will simultaneously begin across 300 Indian cities, along with foreign destinations like Bogota, Medellin, Milan, Rome, Paris, London, Bangkok, Shah Alam, Jakarta, Kathmandu, Dubai and Kuwait to name a few. This is the motorcycle maker’s flagship event ride event which encourages Royal Enfield owners from around the world to ride as ‘One’.

So gear up and join the ride or, you can even become initiate one for your city by logging on to Royal Enfield’s official website. The theme for this year’s One Ride is ‘Ride as One’ and is in line with Royal Enfield’s philosophy of promoting exploration and camaraderie among the leisure motorcycling community across the world.

Here’s the tentative schedule for some of the major Indian cities:

City Time Start End
New Delhi 0700 Royal Enfield Store Saket Westin Sohna Road
Jaipur 0700 Royal Enfield Store Amer Fort
Bangalore 0700 RE Store Jayanagar Sky Blue Orchids Resort
Mumbai 0700 Nerul Brand Store Kinara Resort
Chennai 0700 RE Store OMR Esthell Resort
Ernakulam – Kochi 0700 RE Store Edapalli Vagamon
Lucknow 0700 Royal Enfield Store Nawabgunj
Ahmedabad 0700 Sarabhai Motors HFM Limdi
Kolkata 0700 Shah Distributors Aqua Marine
Guwahati 0700 Shahila Expo Shillong
Hyderabad 0700 Royal Enfield Store Alankritha Resort

