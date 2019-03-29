Royal Enfield One Ride To Be Held Across 35 Countries





If your dream is to ride with thousands of Royal Enfield aficionados, then it’s about to come true. The Indian two-wheeler major is organising a mega ride, where thousands of Royal Enfield motorcycles across the globe will join the One Ride at 7 am on Sunday, 28 April. The bike ride will simultaneously begin across 300 Indian cities, along with foreign destinations like Bogota, Medellin, Milan, Rome, Paris, London, Bangkok, Shah Alam, Jakarta, Kathmandu, Dubai and Kuwait to name a few. This is the motorcycle maker’s flagship event ride event which encourages Royal Enfield owners from around the world to ride as ‘One’.

So gear up and join the ride or, you can even become initiate one for your city by logging on to Royal Enfield’s official website. The theme for this year’s One Ride is ‘Ride as One’ and is in line with Royal Enfield’s philosophy of promoting exploration and camaraderie among the leisure motorcycling community across the world.

Here’s the tentative schedule for some of the major Indian cities: