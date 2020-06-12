Royal Enfield Introduce Contactless Services

Royal Enfield have announced contactless services in order to adhere to the social distancing norms and for a safer customer experience.

Royal Enfield recently opened up almost 90 per cent of their retail network in India. They have now announced that they will provide customers services at their doorstep for a safer experience amidst the coronavirus pandemic situation. These services will include motorcycle booking, delivery, servicing and much more.

A Royal Enfield motorcycle can be booked from the website and there is an option that will provide a customer with a test-ride at home. For a completely contactless service experience, the entire payment or finance of a motorcycle can be done via online payment options.

They also have another initiative called ‘Service on Wheels’ where they have equipped a fleet of Royal Enfield motorcycles with all the necessary equipment to service another motorcycle. These bikes will arrive and service a customer’s motorcycle at their personal garage and, in turn, eliminate having the customer travel to Royal Enfield service stations for small repair jobs.

Commenting on the measures, Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Enfield, Lalit Malik, said, “Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free. These initiatives will ensure the safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience.”