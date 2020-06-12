Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Royal Enfield Introduce Contactless Services

by Leave a Comment

Royal Enfield have announced contactless services in order to adhere to the social distancing norms and for a safer customer experience.

himalayan-2-web

Royal Enfield recently opened up almost 90 per cent of their retail network in India. They have now announced that they will provide customers services at their doorstep for a safer experience amidst the coronavirus pandemic situation. These services will include motorcycle booking, delivery, servicing  and much more.

A Royal Enfield motorcycle can be booked from the website and there is an option that will provide a customer with a test-ride at home. For a completely contactless service experience, the entire payment or finance of a motorcycle can be done via online payment options.

They also have another initiative called ‘Service on Wheels’ where they have equipped a fleet of Royal Enfield motorcycles with all the necessary equipment to service another motorcycle. These bikes will arrive and service a customer’s motorcycle at their personal garage and, in turn, eliminate having the customer travel to Royal Enfield service stations for small repair jobs.

Commenting on the measures, Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Enfield, Lalit Malik, said, “Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free. These initiatives will ensure the safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience.”

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Vale eyes podium in MotoGP opener at Losail, Qatar
Yamaha set to launch 2015 YZF R1 & R1M
Ducati Multistrada #1 to Carlos Checa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap