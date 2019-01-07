Royal Enfield Essentials For Road Safety

With the upcoming Road Safety Week from 11-17 January, Royal Enfield are offering a great range of functional everyday motorcycle safety wear. This range is available at Royal Enfield gear stores and on online shopping portals such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

The company aims to promote safety with their ‘Ride more, ride safe’ slogan by offering functional motorcycling safety gear that would not be out of place in any day-to-day situation. Urban styled to suit each need, customers may buy helmets, jackets, gloves, and boots, hopefully, encouraging other motorcyclists to wear the correct safety gear.

We, here at Bike India, always advocate that motorcycle riders wear protective safety gear. Hence this motion gets a big thumbs-up from us.

Story: Zal Cursetji