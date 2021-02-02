Royal Enfield Announce Build Your Own Legend Campaign

Indian thumping legend, Royal Enfield, have announced their new Build Your Own Legend campaign which allows you to customize a new thumper. The idea is to set up an initiative for folks to send in their custom designs based on the new Meteor 350.

The platform is set up to encourage the motorcycle community to express themselves freely and creatively to come up with their brilliant design ideas. To participate, interested candidates can send their entries in the form of a sketch or render with a description of their ideas. Three concepts shall be shortlisted to be judged by RE Choice, Pro Judges Choice, and Public Choice. These final winners will have the chance to visit and work with the industrial design team at the Royal Enfield India Tech Center, Chennai. Production of the three designs shall follow and a final judge look-through by big names in the custom-motorcycle world as well as motorcycle magazine editors. Participants may register for the Build-Your-Own-Legend campaign at www.royalenfield.com/in/en/byol/

Speaking about the Custom Program at Royal Enfield and the Build Your Own Legend initiative, Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head – Marketing at Royal Enfield said, “The Royal Enfield Custom Program is an endeavour to nurture the spirit of self-expression and customization among consumers and to promote and grow the global custom motorcycle ecosystem. Over the past few years, the Royal Enfield Custom Program has designed and built some noteworthy machines including the Bonneville Racer, SG 411, and the Midas Royal. Not only have these builds demonstrated the capability of Royal Enfield motorcycles and strengthened the custom ecosystem across the globe, but they have also initiated scores of enthusiasts into the world of customization. With this initiative, the custom program on the newly launched Meteor 350, we will further fuel this spirit and encourage enthusiasts to create a unique custom render of our easy cruiser”

Talking about the Build Your Own Legend initiative, Adrian Sellers Head – Custom Program Royal Enfield said, “Build Your Own Legend’ is a unique creative platform that draws inspiration from the customers of the next generation and their growing need for self-exploration. The campaign is aimed at giving the riding community an opportunity to express their love for the machines and we look forward to enabling motorcycling enthusiasts with a perfect opportunity to bring alive their ideas and dreams in form of self-expression via motorcycle customization.”