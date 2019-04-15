Bike India

Revolt Smart-Motorcycle to Launch in June

Revolt

Entrepreneur Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of the Micromax mobile phone brand, has entered the electric two-wheeler industry. His new venture, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd., set up with an investment of about Rs 400-500 crore and aims at developing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle. With their headquartered in Gurgaon and a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, the firm has a production capacity of 1.2 lakh vehicles commissioned for Phase 1.

The company’s R&D is said to be working for close to two years to develop the AI-enabled motorcycle and has released a sketch of their first product which promises to offer performance which is on par to conventional ICE motorcycles. Recently, a test mule of this smart-motorcycle was spied near the manufacturing facility near the National Capital Region.

The new model is a fully electric, AI-enabled motorcycle with an embedded 4G LTE SIM. The e-bike will have a range of about 150 kilometres on a single charge and will feature a swappable lithium-ion battery pack. This smart-motorcycle claims to have a top speed of 85 km/h. For now, the battery and the electric motor will be imported but the battery management system and ECU are designed indigenously by the company. The new Revolt e-motorcycle will be launched in June this year and will offer a host of innovative charging solutions in the National Capital Region.

Story: Sarmad Kadiri

Zal Cursetji – who has written posts on Bike India.

