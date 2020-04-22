Rakesh Sharma Elected as President of IMMA

The International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA), have elected Rakesh Sharma, who is the Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, as President.

Rakesh Sharma has been the vice-president of the IMMA since he was elected back in May 2019. He has now been elected from the member organization of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) for a two-year mandate as President of the IMMA.

The Spring Congress of the IMMA was originally set to take place from 20 to 24 April 2020 in New Delhi. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, the congress was changed into a series of meetings by conference calls and correspondence. The election procedure for the new IMMA President took place through a General Assembly by correspondence on 21 April 2020.

On being elected, Rakesh Sharma said, “Indeed, these are very challenging times and I take up this prestigious appointment fully conscious of the role the motorcycle industry has to play both as a key industry and a responsible member of society. Whilst we are facing numerous difficulties, we can also see that in due course new but different opportunities will emerge. The role of national, regional and global associations such as SIAM and IMMA is now more important than ever and we will work hard to ensure we play a strong and responsible role in the recovery.’’

Rakesh Sharma joined Bajaj Auto in October 2007 as President (International Business) and is currently also a member of the Board of Commissioners of PT Bajaj Auto Indonesia, a subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Ltd, and also the Chairman of the Exports Council of SIAM. He now succeeds Johannes Loman as the President of the IMMA.

Johannes Loman said, ‘’IMMA aims to advance the sustainable growth of the two-wheeler industry in every region of the world. We are fortunate to have Mr Sharma with his wide international experience in the two- and three-wheeler industry, to steer IMMA through the difficult time and be the trusted global voice of the motorcycle manufacturers. I look forward to working with Mr Sharma in my role as FAMI representative in IMMA’s Steering Committee’’.