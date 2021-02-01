Production-Ready 2021 KTM RC 390 Spied

The 2021 KTM RC 390 has been spied in its production-ready avatar causing excitement for the orange sportbike fans. Ever since its inception in 2013, the KTM RC 390 has gained a steady fan following for its futuristic design and powerful single-cylinder motor.

The new motorcycle features a whole new design with sharper lines than the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk stealth bomber. LED Lighting, a transparent fairing around the headlamp, air vents on the sides, and a larger fuel tank. In addition, we might possibly see a larger front disc brake with dual-channel ABS fitted.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will come with the BS6 373-cc single-cylinder motor that produces 44 hp and 35 Nm of grunt mated to a six-speed gearbox. This is the same motor and transmission we find on the new 390 Duke, hence, performance figures should remain similar to what we are already used to with the orange 390s.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will be produced at the Bajaj Auto facility in Chakan, Pune, and is set to be launched globally this year. The new platform will also be shared by the 125, 200, and 250 iterations of the KTM RC series. Exciting times ahead and we shall keep you posted.

