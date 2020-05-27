Now Rent an Ather 450 Electric Scooter

Ather Energy have partnered with Bounce and announced a scooter sharing programme which will promote the use of electric vehicles during the lockdown.

Ather Energy have introduced a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) scooter sharing programme in a partnership with Bounce, a company that deals in dockless shared mobility solutions. With this partnership, Ather Energy and Bounce aim at helping COVID-19 frontline workers such as healthcare workers, delivery partners and civic authorities.

During the lockdown, Bounce had introduced ‘ScooterHero’, a P2P initiative where individuals could rent out their vehicles directly. With the partnership, it now gives a chance to owners of an Ather 450 or the Ather 450X to make some money on their vehicle which has been lying idle. All that an owner has to do is list their vehicle on the Bounce Application and in turn, have a chance to earn an additional income. Unlike the typical dockless model Bounce offers, the P2P scooters are picked up and returned to the owner by Bounce customers.

Ather is the first brand to partner with Bounce to make their products available through this program. To opt for this model, consumers need to book the Ather 450 through the Bounce platform and on delivery, the vehicle is ready to be listed on the Bounce app.

Bounce customers will then be able to rent the vehicle for a specified time as listed by the owner. This also means that now non-Ather 450 owner can easily rent the electric scooter through this innovative program. These scooters will also be eligible for free fast charging at 38 Ather Grid points, for one year and will be delivered with a portable charger that can be used at any 5A plug point.