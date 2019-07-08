Bike India

Next-Gen Royal Enfield Motorcycle Spied

Pictures of the new Royal Enfield have surfaced giving us a glimpse of the updates.

A new Royal Enfield 350 motorcycle is expected to go on sale next year that will have a BS VI-compliant engine. The new Royal Enfield will have a gearbox casing that is similar to the 650-cc twins, suggesting a six-speed gearbox. The new bike will also get updated electronics with a fuel-injection system and the mandatory onboard diagnostics set-up. There is also a more advanced catalytic converter seen aft of the powertrain. There might be a slight bump in displacement considering the fact that the design of the engine head has been changed.

Other features on the new Royal Enfield include a new console and a rotary toggle ignition switch, reminding us of classic old-school motorcycles. The left side will have another toggle switch for high and low beam. There is a small knob where the pass-light switch was earlier, which may be a means to control the new digital screen.

The console has an analogue speedometer just like the earlier models. Under the speedometer will be a small digital display. Currently the 650 twins have a display that gives us the odometer reading, an option of two trip-meters and a fuel gauge. There are still no details on what information would be displayed on the new digital display.

Royal Enfield are likely to introduce the 2020 Classic 350 a few days ahead of the 2020 Auto Expo. We expect a price rise of between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

Image Source: https://gaadiwaadi.com/

Story: Azaman Chothia

