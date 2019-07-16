Bike India

New Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition Price, Specs and Pictures

A special variant of the popular 125-cc scooter, Suzuki Access 125 has been launched offered in stylish new body colours and retro-styled seat and mirrors. This Suzuki Access 125 SE is available in the disc brake variant and is priced at Rs 61,788 (ex-showroom).

The Suzuki Access 125 SE is available in a new Metallic Matte Bordeaux colour apart from the existing Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White options. To complete the ‘Special Edition’ theme the Suzuki Access 125 SE gets black alloy wheels, trendy beige leatherette seat and round chrome rear-view mirrors. As part of the standard kit, the 125-cc scooter also comes with a convenient DC charging socket.

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Access 125 continues to enjoy the title of the bestselling scooter in its segment in the country, and now we are glad to bring a renewed Special Edition to celebrate the spirit of our riders. The much loved family scooter offers better mileage without compromising on power, performance and style. Suzuki Access 125 is a major contributor in Suzuki’s India growth story and we are committed to make it even better to resonate the love received from the customer.”

Powering the Suzuki Access 125 SE is the proven 124 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.7 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque peaking at 5,000 rpm. With a price-tag Rs 61,788 (ex-showroom), the Suzuki Access 125 SE is about Rs 700 more than the standard CBS version.

