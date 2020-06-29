New Benelli 600RR Is Set For Production

The new Benelli 600RR has been spotted in its production ready avatar. The new 600-cc motorcycle form Benelli will be a fully faired sports motorcycle with sharp design features that is intended to entice potential buyers to lighten their wallets.

The Benelli 600RR seems to share its frame, brakes, and suspension with its naked sibling the TNT 600i. In addition, the siblings also receive the same colour TFT display. Though the bike does sport a racebike appearance, the motorcycle does seem to have riding ergos that are on the comfortable side.

However, the naked TNT 600i is quite a hefty lady, coming in with a 231 kilograms kerb weight. We do hope that the new 600RR has shed a few pounds here which would make the bike a little friendlier to most. The 600-cc engine on the TNT 600i sported power figures of 85 hp and 54.6 Nm of torque on the BS-IV version, can we expect something similar with the new BS-VI version or will Benelli revamp the engine with a little more power maybe? Why not.

We shall keep you updated with further happening with the Italian-Chinese motorcycle brand as more information is released.

