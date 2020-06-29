Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

New Benelli 600RR Is Set For Production

by Leave a Comment

The new Benelli 600RR has been spotted in its production ready avatar. The new 600-cc motorcycle form Benelli will be a fully faired sports motorcycle with sharp design features that is intended to entice potential buyers to lighten their wallets.

The Benelli 600RR seems to share its frame, brakes, and suspension with its naked sibling the TNT 600i. In addition, the siblings also receive the same colour TFT display. Though the bike does sport a racebike appearance, the motorcycle does seem to have riding ergos that are on the comfortable side.

However, the naked TNT 600i is quite a hefty lady, coming in with a 231 kilograms kerb weight. We do hope that the new 600RR has shed a few pounds here which would make the bike a little friendlier to most. The 600-cc engine on the TNT 600i sported power figures of 85 hp and 54.6 Nm of torque on the BS-IV version, can we expect something similar with the new BS-VI version or will Benelli revamp the engine with a little more power maybe? Why not.

We shall keep you updated with further happening with the Italian-Chinese motorcycle brand as more information is released.

Image source

z.cursetji@nextgenpublishing.net'

Zal Cursetji – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

MV Agusta reveals the Brutale Corsa edition
Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched at Rs 6.24 lakh
Bajaj, Husqvarna and KTM Dealerships Reopened

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap