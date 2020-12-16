New Bajaj Platina 100KS Launched At Rs 51,667 ex-showroom

The new Bajaj Platina 100KS gets mild design tweaks with some additional features and a BS6-compliant 102-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

In the BS6 avatar, the new Bajaj Platina 100KS makes 7.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and has a torque rating of 8.34 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a four-speed gearbox and claims to have a top speed of 90 km/h. In case you’re wondering, the ‘KS’ in the name stands for ‘Kick Start’.

In the official statement released by the company, the focus has been on the new Bajaj Platina 100KS’ ‘Comfortec technology’ which promises to offer good ride quality and comfort. The bike’s “Spring-on-Spring” suspension claims to offer better comfort on long rides, both for the rider and pillion. It also comes equipped with tubeless tyres, drum brakes with CBS and has a suspension travel of 135 mm (front) and 110 mm (rear).

In terms of design, the new Bajaj Platina 100KS now sports hand guards, quilted seat, LED daytime running lights, a tank pad, restyled indicators and rear view mirrors, and wide rubber footpad. The two colour options include Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black, both available with silver decals.

Commenting on the launch, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, “The brand Platina has made a notable presence with its unmatched proposition of comfort making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our Platina range has sold over 72 lakh motorcycles in the last 15 years. The new Platina 100KS will be a great addition to the Platina range, attracting customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that offers unrivalled comfort, a plethora of features and great mileage.”