Moto Guzzi V85 TT Adventure Motorcycle launched

What is the Moto Guzzi V85 TT? Why now? The do-it-all motorcycles are all the rave these days, either slapped with a ‘Scrambler’ or ‘adventure tourer’ title. It makes sense, too, as more and more people are looking for an escape, maybe some fun, a possible solution to ‘crappy’ road conditions, or just for a little Instagram attention. Either way, motorcycle companies the world over have been bombarding us with some superb all-terrain bikes.

Some companies have blended the hipster in us with the adventurer, giving us retro-themed two-wheeled buddies that look the part and yet will indeed walk the walk. It is in this segment that the Italian giant Moto Guzzi, with the famous transverse 90-degree V-Twin, have decided to enter and, oh boy, talk about entering in style! The thing about Italians is that they really know how to make one gawk at what should not be gawked at. What I mean is that this bike in many ways is not pretty at all, but you will tend to stare at it for a bit. The finer details and design cues come into view everywhere. Soon the bike that you found ‘ugly’ a few minutes ago is on your wanted list. The story is the same here for the Moto Guzzi V85 TT. It is one of the ugliest, most beautiful things you’d see in the segment. I, for one, really like it.

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT – TT stands for Tuttoterreno, or all-terrain – is a retro-themed adventure tourer that sports an 853-cc, air-cooled transverse-mounted, 90° V-twin engine that makes 81 PS and 80 Nm. A complete range of electronic equipment can also be found and controlled on the nice TFT display. There are three riding modes available: Road, Rain, and Off-road, each of which changes the calibration of the traction control, ABS, and results in a different response from the ride-by-wire throttle. The Moto Guzzi V85 TT doesn’t use an identical engine as the V9 roadster, though. While it shares the same bore architecture, it has a third less mass due to a new crankshaft, stiffer connecting rods, and shorter piston skirts.

Moto Guzzi currently sell the V9 duo and the big California series in India. We really hope this premium Italian brand introduces this machine into the Indian market soon. However, I hope the Moto Guzzi V85 TT arrives here at a competitive price.

Story: Zal Cursetji