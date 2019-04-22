Limited Edition MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Coming to India

We all know that the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR is an exclusive motorcycle. Taking that exclusivity to another level, five units of a special Brutale 800RR America edition of this blistering street-naked offering from the Italian brand will be available here in India.

Mechanically, the America is no different from its standard sibling. That means it is still powered by that 798-cc in-line three-cylinder engine producing 140 PS and 87 Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox with electronically assisted shifts. The prominent change that makes this a limited edition is hinted at in the name – America. The moniker itself holds a special place in MV Agusta’s history, having been used in a model called S America 750 back in 1975. With the name comes a unique paint job that pays tribute to the colours of the United States – red, white and blue. Only five units of the Brutale 800 RR America will be sold here, and they are priced at Rs 18.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like all other MV Agusta bikes, the America too will be available exclusively at Motoroyale. And here’s what Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Motoroyale Kinetic said regarding this launch, “MV Agusta bikes have a legacy of innovation, safety, speed and style. The limited edition ‘America’ model has it all- striking looks, maximum performance and the sportiest ride. With the launch of the Brutale 800 RR America, we at Motoroyale have reinforced our objective of bringing the most premium bikes in the world to riders in the Indian market. In 2018, we launched seven models from some of the biggest global brands and we are building on our exceptional product repertoire with this first launch in 2019.”