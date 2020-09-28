KTM RC Range Gets New Colour Options

KTM have introduced new colour schemes for their RC range in the Indian market.

The KTM RC125, RC200 and the RC390 are the three motorcycles that complete the RC line-up in the Indian market. KTM have now given the models new colour options in addition to the colors that were launched with the BS6 upgrade earlier this year. This will help the manufacturers make the motorcycles appeal to even more prospective buyers.

The leader of the pack, RC390 gets a new Metallic Silver colour with orange, white and black highlights. The RC200 sports a new Electronic Orange colour scheme with grey, white and black graphics all around. And finally, the RC125 gets a Dark Galvano colour scheme highlighted with black grey and white graphics.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “The KTM RC’s are race-bred machines with its technology and form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully-faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting color options. These new colors have been carefully selected to complement the existing range. These additional options on each KTM RC will further enhance its appeal amongst the young and ambitious biking enthusiasts.”

The prices of the models will remain the same. The BS6 RC125 is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh, the RC200 at Rs 2.00 lakh and the RC390 at Rs 2.53 lakh (all ex-showroom prices).