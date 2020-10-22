Bike India

KTM Pro Experience Launched For Owners

KTM have launched their Pro Experience to the Austrian motorcycle owners with KTM Adventure Tours, KTM Rides, and KTM Track Day.

KTM Adventure Tours will be long-distance tours guided by experts across a host of terrains. These kind of tours are not new to the Indian region with a few companies already having a number of these expeditions yearly. But, it is good to see the orange motorcycle owners getting a chance to ride with fellow KTM owners on long journeys. These rides would explore destinations like Spiti, Kalimpong, Goa, Dhanushkodi, Konkan, and Kinnaur Valley and will vary between seven to ten days in duration. Ten-day journeys shall be priced at Rs 27,000 and the six to seven-day journeys at Rs 18,000.

KTM Rides are shorter formats of the above category, where owners can sign up for long weekend rides. These would be four-day rides starting from major cities to marquee location in the vicinity. Pricing for these rides is Rs 8,500.

Finally, KTM Track Day will consist of owners able to ride their motorcycles within the controlled confines of the race track. These sessions will be held at either Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) and will consist of classroom session as well as track time. Pricing here is rs 3,000 for MMRT and Rs 4,500 for BIC.

Each ride shall be guided by a number of trainers such as Nilesh Dhumal, the head trainer of Big Rock Dirt Park, Oseph Chacko – Founder and Instructor of The School of Dirt, Philippe Geelhand – Founder and Instructor at PP Adventure Rides, and Varad More – Trainer at 21 Enduro Park for the Adventure Ride segment. KTM Track Day enthusiasts will be taught the trade by Emmanuel Jebaraj – Founder of Gusto racing and seven-time National Racing Champion.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto said “KTM is the most loved European motorcycling brand among the biking enthusiasts in India and we would like to provide world-class pro-biking experiences to our customers. When they buy a KTM, they would not only get an outstanding machine but also get access to pro-experiences on track, adventure or street. We are delighted to announce our first set of Pro-Experiences as well as welcome Nilesh Dhumal, Philippe Geelhand, Ouseph Chacko, Varad More and Emmanuel Jebraj as Master Trainers and programme designers. As an introductory delight, 1000 lucky customers buying a KTM between 17 October and 30 November will get complementary Pro-Experiences.”

In addition, KTM have announced that every new customer who has bought a motorcycle between 16 October and 30 November 2020 will have a chance to earn a free KTM Pro Experience. KTM also announced a Rs 5,000 valued package for a three-year extended-warranty and one year of roadside assistance to be awarded to buyers during the said period.

