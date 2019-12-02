Bike India

KTM 390 Adventure and More Incoming as Upcoming Launches Teased

Prior to the India Bike Week (IBW), the Austrian bike makers have announced the launch of their much awaited KTM 390 Adventure at the event.

The Main Stage at IBW will be taken over by KTM on 6 December, where, they say, they will be launching new exciting products. The bike everybody is talking about and waiting for is the KTM 390 Adventure, which is sure to be launched then. We also think that KTM may launch the 250 Adventure alongside.

This is exciting news for everybody attending IBW as they will be the first to get a good look at the motorcycles. With this launch, KTM are set to offer a proper adventure motorcycle to the masses, at a highly competitive price-point. The KTM 390 Adventure will go up against the likes of the Benelli TRK 502 and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300.

We expect that the KTM 390 Adventure will be priced at Rs 3.50 lakh and if we’re lucky to see the 250 Adventure launched, it should be priced at around Rs 2.70 lakh. We also hope to see some new KTM Powerparts being launched as well.

