India Yamaha Motor Achieves 10 Million Milestone

India Yamaha Motor announced the achievement of producing their 10 millionth vehicle today.

India Yamaha Motor

The Japanese manufacturer forayed into India in the year 1985 as a joint-venture between Yamaha and Escorts. Currently, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd., owns three manufacturing units in Surajpur, Faridabad and Chennai that have jointly contributed to the attainment of this milestone.

The FZS-FI Version 3.0 was Yamaha India’s 10 millionth vehicle to be produced and it was rolled out of the Chennai factory. Motorcycle models contributed to 77.88 lakh units whereas scooters contributed to 22.12 lakh units. 80 percent of the units were produced at the Surajnagar and Faridabad facility whereas the Chennai manufacturing facility contributed to 20 percent.

Yamaha India’s journey from 1985 to 2019 has witnessed several milestones, the very first of which dates back to the year 1999 when the Surajpur facility hit 1 million units. Thirteen years later, in 2012, the 5th million vehicle was produced at the same facility. Seven years down the line and the company has successfully achieved the production of 10 million units.

The event was graced by senior officials from Yamaha Motor Company, Japan and India Yamaha Motor.

“The journey for Yamaha has been quite exciting all these years. We have received phenomenal response from our customers from across the country. This landmark achievement is a testimony of our growing popularity and demand for our products which are exciting, stylish and sporty. This would not have been possible without the support of our employees, dealer partners, suppliers and vendors. They have played a key role and have extended their support throughout in line with the company’s business direction to achieve this important milestone. Going forward, we will continue to excite our customers and empower their lives through world class products and services,” said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

 

Bike India: India's no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective.
