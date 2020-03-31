Husqvarna sell 163 units in their first month

Dealers have registered sales of 163 units of the recently-launched 250-cc Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen

Husqvarna announced their entry into the Indian market in late February, and the Swedish brand has already registered sales of 163 units of their two models. The strikingly-designed bikes share their engines and underpinnings with the KTM 250 Duke, with each having a distinct identity; the Vitpilen 250 is a naked streetfighter with an aggressive riding position, while the Svartpilen sports a scrambler-inspired design and upright ergonomics.

Both bikes are powered by the familiar 248-cc liquid-cooled single that pumps out 30 horses and 24 Nm of twist, and are available at a competitive introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).