Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Husqvarna sell 163 units in their first month

by Leave a Comment

 

Dealers have registered sales of 163 units of the recently-launched 250-cc Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen

Husqvarna announced their entry into the Indian market in late February, and the Swedish brand has already registered sales of 163 units of their two models. The strikingly-designed bikes share their engines and underpinnings with the KTM 250 Duke, with each having a distinct identity; the Vitpilen 250 is a naked streetfighter with an aggressive riding position, while the Svartpilen sports a scrambler-inspired design and upright ergonomics.

Both bikes are powered by the familiar 248-cc liquid-cooled single that pumps out 30 horses and 24 Nm of twist, and are available at a competitive introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Honda unveils MSX125 Monkey Bike
Bike Festival of India Kicks Off
Triumph Speed Twin Launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap