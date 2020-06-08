How To Buy Hero MotoCorp Motorcycles Online?

Hero MotoCorp have launched the eSHOP feature on their official website to make the purchase of new motorcycles and scooters online a hassle-free experience.



Buying Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters has become easier still as India’s largest two-wheeler up their digital presence with the new eSHOP tab on the company’s official website. All the purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred Hero MotoCorp motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website. Here are simple steps to explain how it can be done without any stress.

One-Stop Solution: If you’re looking to buy a new Hero MotoCorp product, first you have to visit the official company website and access the new eSHOP section through the tab on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page where customers can either buy or book a BS6 new vehicle.

Everything at a Click: There’s a host of things the Hero eSHOP tab has in store, so make sure to select the relevant selection. For instance, if you’re just doing research just select the preferred two-wheeler model and the intuitive system will give you all the information you need. Customers can also get the approximate on-road price for their specific city. You can also get the live status of the stock of the desired model or simply request the local dealership to contact you.



Step 1: On the page, once you select the model, variant, colour, and city, the system displays the list of dealerships and availability of that particular model. Next, simply select your preferred dealership. The Hero eSHOP will then display the ex-showroom and indicative on-road with all the details. Once satisfied, you are prompted to make the payment online.

Step 2: Once the payment is made, the customer is provided with an e-receipt with a unique OTP number for verification. Once verification is completed in the system, the selected dealer assigns a Sales Assistant. In case the customer is interested, a retail finance option is also provided during the payment process. The Sales Assistant handles all the customers’ queries and guides them through the remaining steps like documentation, finance, invoicing, insurance and registration. If you like, most of the dealerships are also offering the option of home delivery of the new Hero motorcycle or scooter, but there could be a small cost involved.

Step 3: Once the order is created, you will receive an SMS with a link that will direct you to the document uploading section. The Hero eSHOP will then send an online preview of the sales order to you for your approval. Post consent from the customer, the invoice is created, application for registration is made by the dealer and vehicle is delivered as per the option chosen by you. During delivery, the dealership executive will collect signed documents from you which are required by RTO to complete the two-wheeler registration process.

And that completes the online buying procedure through the Hero eSHOP.



Aftersales: Once you have purchased a Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler, you can even book the service of your vehicle digitally through the Hero App. These include the industry-first initiative of digital service job card and acknowledgement receipt, app-based service booking and increased hours of workshop operations.

The Hero App, allows you to pre-book service appointment at the nearest Hero MotoCorp workshop. To avoid physical contact with any kind of paperwork at the workshops, customers can raise their own service job-card and receive a digital acknowledgement receipt. This also reduces the amount of time spent at the workshop by customers during vehicle pick-up and drop. To avoid the excessive rush, and maintain social distancing, many workshops have staggered and even extended their hours of operation.

If you still need help to understand the online procedure, you can call up the Hero MotoCorp helpline numbers to pre-book appointments. Some Hero dealers and service centres are also using their telecallers to handhold customers in the digital appointment booking process.