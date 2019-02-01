Hero MotoCorp Set-Up Global R&D Centre In Germany

Indian motorcycle giant and the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, have just announced their first Research and Development (R&D) Centre in a non-local location. The new site will be opened in Stephanskirchen, Germany and is simply called the Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH.

This new facility will work in tandem with Hero’s Global R&D hub call the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Initially, the new centre will be supervised directly by Dr Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer of Hero MotoCorp. The centre will focus primarily in the development of new vehicles concepts and future technologies, as well as, being the epicentre for Hero’s motor sport team, Hero MotoSports Team Rally. The new facility joins Hero’s technology ecosystem where it engages other top global design and technology houses from across the world.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said, “Setting up of the Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH is a realization of our aspiration to build an R&D eco-system that is spread across global geographies. Ever since Hero began its solo journey in 2011, we have had a clear and focused plan to enhance and strengthen our technological know-how and product development capabilities. We set up the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in 2016 and since then, this facility has been designing and developing a range of new mobility solutions for customers across the globe. The Hero Tech Center in Germany will be a source of modern technologies with a focus on the global customer base, thereby further strengthening our R&D capabilities. The Tech Center will also enable us to easily tap into the huge pool of resources readily available across Europe and merge them with our ongoing operations at the CIT.”

In addition, Hero MotoCorp have also reported a total revenue of Rs 7,865 crore for the third quarter of FY19, which shows a 7.5 per cent growth. The company have declared an interim dividend of Rs 55 per share. Things are going well for the Indian giant, and this new facility in Germany will only help the company move further into creating newer products and maybe even bigger international markets.

