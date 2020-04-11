Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hero MotoCorp Launch Hero CoLabs

by Leave a Comment

The Hero Xpulse 200 is headed our way soon. We take a close look at the details

Hero MotoCorp have launched the Hero CoLabs – the Design Challenge which will provide enthusiasts, fans, students and professionals a chance to showcase their creative abilities in design.

So far the Hero CoLabs initiative has already received over 1000 registrations within a single day of its launch. This isn’t surprising and absolutely great for the stay-at-home need we are currently facing. The winner of the challenge will receive a Hero Xpulse 200. There will be prizes for the first and second runners-up with Rs 10,000 and Hero Smart sunglasses as their rewards respectively. In addition, there will be 15 special mentions made too.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp said, “Hero CoLabs is an exciting new platform, allowing individuals to showcase their talents. This initiative is based on the two pillars of our mission – to collaborate and co-create. We are creating a community defined by their genuine and meaningful engagement, passion and creative spirit. Hero CoLabs will expand to other aspects of innovation, this is just the beginning.”

Registration for the challenge can be made on the website www.herocolabs.com until the final date of 21 April.

z.cursetji@nextgenpublishing.net'

Zal Cursetji – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Marco Simoncelli to be inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame
New Colours from Shark Helmets
Husqvarna concepts set for production

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap