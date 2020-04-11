Hero MotoCorp Launch Hero CoLabs

Hero MotoCorp have launched the Hero CoLabs – the Design Challenge which will provide enthusiasts, fans, students and professionals a chance to showcase their creative abilities in design.

So far the Hero CoLabs initiative has already received over 1000 registrations within a single day of its launch. This isn’t surprising and absolutely great for the stay-at-home need we are currently facing. The winner of the challenge will receive a Hero Xpulse 200. There will be prizes for the first and second runners-up with Rs 10,000 and Hero Smart sunglasses as their rewards respectively. In addition, there will be 15 special mentions made too.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp said, “Hero CoLabs is an exciting new platform, allowing individuals to showcase their talents. This initiative is based on the two pillars of our mission – to collaborate and co-create. We are creating a community defined by their genuine and meaningful engagement, passion and creative spirit. Hero CoLabs will expand to other aspects of innovation, this is just the beginning.”

Registration for the challenge can be made on the website www.herocolabs.com until the final date of 21 April.