First Ride Suzuki Burgman Street 125: Scooter Wars

Suzuki have introduced a stylish contender to the 125-cc scooter segment, the India-specific Burgman Street 125, that takes styling cues from its larger cousins abroad.

Suzuki have long dominated the 125-cc scooter market with their zippy Access 125 but, with new challengers from Honda and TVS joining the fray, something had to be done. Positioned just above the Access 125, the Burgman Street 125 is sure to turn heads with that wide front apron, attractive LED headlight cluster and short flyscreen. Sharp angles dominate the design — the edgy treatment works well along the length of the scooter, with the lines accentuated by those silver panels along the side. An attractive tail-light highlights the rear, and above it a well-designed grab-rail that not only looks good, but is also easy to use. Shifting your gaze lower, the 12-inch wheel up front fits in well with the design, but the smaller 10-inch wheel that Suzuki have provided at the rear looks puny in comparison. A larger wheel would have gone so much better with the bulky bodywork on this scooter.

The seat is long, wide and extremely comfortable, with a choice to place your feet conventionally — straight down on the spacious floorboard, or stretch your legs and use the angled footboards incorporated into the rear of the apron. This feet-forward riding positon is a boon for taller riders, who may have the handle hitting their knees at full lock when sitting conventionally.

Once on the move the Burgman Street 125 feels light, nimble and responsive. The full-digital dash features a large speedo reading, along with a bar-type fuel gauge and displays for clock, odometer and tripmeters. The riding position is spot on for 5’5” me, the controls fall easily to hand and the switchgear feels sturdy. Thankfully, practicality hasn’t taken a back seat to the styling of this scooter and, in addition to the 21.5-litre under-seat storage, Suzuki have provided two useful storage spaces within the front apron — one with a 12V socket and optional USB port within.

Powered by the same 124-cc air-cooled powerplant that made the Access a success, the Burgman Street puts out 8.7 PS at 7,000 rpm, while peak twist is 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. These figures translate to a peppy scooter that is quick to respond to inputs from your right wrist; 60 km/h from a standstill came up in 9.26 seconds and we saw a true top speed of 92.27 km/h during our tests. A single disc up front is supplemented by a drum at the rear to haul the Burgman Street down from speed, and the scooter is also equipped with a combined braking system, so a squeeze of the rear brake lever also works the front disc, reducing stopping distances in an emergency. While the brakes worked well, I did feel that too much force was required to get to full braking potential, especially at the front brake lever.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will definitely attract attention with its unique appearance. Not everybody will like the extra bulk and girth, but, then again, looks are subjective. During my time with this scooter, several bystanders approached me to ask about the new Suzuki, and I was always conscious of admiring glances when stopped at traffic lights. If these reactions are anything to go by, Suzuki may have another hit on their hands.