Electric Scoter Manufacturer Okinawa Resume Operations

Okinawa’s corporate office, manufacturing facility and dealerships are now running with a 25 per cent workforce.

With the government relaxing the ongoing lockdown restrictions, Okinawa have restarted business activities at their corporate offices, manufacturing units and dealerships, with the necessary safety measures in place to keep all employees and customers safe. Aside from not more than 25 per cent of the total workforce present at any given time, all products will go through a sanitising procedure before they leave the assembly line, and once again when they are received at the dealerships. Additionally, dealerships re-opening in orange and green zones will be disinfected on a daily basis, along with a thermal screening of all customers and employees entering the premises.

Seating arrangements at the corporate office have been reworked so that employees can maintain proper social distancing, and Okinawa have made it compulsory for all employees to use the Aarogya Setu COVID-19 tracking app, along with the use of masks and other protective equipment. All departments have been assigned dedicated committees to ensure complete adherence to the new operating guidelines.

Jeetender Sharma, MD at Okinawa said, “In this unfortunate scenario for the entire nation, Okinawa as a responsible brand is taking all the possible measures to safeguard its workforce, dealer partners, and customers. We along with the Government need to work in sync to sail through these challenging times. As the Government has announced a relaxation on economic activities, we have decided to resume business operations gradually, maintaining all the precautions. Hence, we are ensuring the safety and sanitation of all the touchpoints. We have issued an advisory to our dealer partners and a comprehensive standard operating procedure to our workforce, in order to ensure complete safety.”

