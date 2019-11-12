Bike India

#EICMA2019 Yamaha TMAX 560 and TRICITY 300 Revealed

The new Yamaha TMAX 560 and TRICITY 300 were presented at the EICMA show alongside the Iwata marque’s famous range of MT motorcycles.

Yamaha TMAX 560 WEB

Yamaha TMAX 560

The TMAX that was launched in 2001 became one of the most famous maxi-scooters in its segment. The TMAX has been constantly developed over the years and, now, for 2020, Yamaha have created the most sporty TMAX yet. The scooter pays respect to the iconic design of the original TMAX. Yamaha say that the 560-cc engine is the most powerful engine ever seen on a TMAX. The aggressive body design and the revised suspension settings make the new TMAX 560 stand out.

Yamaha TRICITY 300 WEB

Yamaha TRICITY 300

The TRICITY 300 is a three-wheeler based on the Yamaha Niken. After the success of the TRICITY 125, Yamaha decided to create a more powerful version of the bike. The Leaning Multi Wheel (LMW) technology has been further improved and applied to the TRICITY 300. Yamaha say that this bike will have the best-in-class specifications while being priced competitively. Yamaha created this bike to appeal a wider range of riders and ensure that the TRICITY 300 is an easy to ride vehicle.

