Ducati Open Registrations for Custom Rumble Competition

Ducati have opened registrations for the Custom Rumble contest, a global competition that seeks the best customized Ducati Scrambler. Now in its third edition, the contest features increased and updated categories this year.

The third edition of the Ducati Custom Rumble will have five categories – four for the Scrambler 800 and Sixty2 and one specifically for the Scrambler 1100. The categories are as follows:

Rocker: Inspired by the cafe racers of the ’60s

Cut-Down: Bobber-styled machines

All-Terrain: No explanation needed here

Outsider: This is an open category which does not need to follow set styles like the previous categories

Bully: Similar to the Outsider as far as any style of customization will do, however, the Bully is specifically meant for the Ducati Scrambler 1100.

Registrations are open and will close on 30 December 2019. Participant must upload their customized motorcycles on the Scrambler Ducati website by 30 January, where visitors to the website may vote for their favourite. The winning designs will be announced at an event held in May 2020, with selections made by an expert jury and through public votes.

For more information visit the Ducati Scrambler Custom Rumble website by clicking here