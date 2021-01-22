Ducati India Launch More Affordable Scrambler Models

Ducati India strengthen their Scrambler range by introducing the BS6 Scrambler Icon and the more attractively priced Scramble Icon Dark and Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro.



The new Ducati Scrambler Icon has been priced at Rs 8.49 lakh, the Icon Dark at Rs 7.99 lakh, while the 1100 Dark Pro costs Rs 10.99 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). The company says that the Scrambler Icon is a perfect blend of tradition and innovation, the Scrambler Icon Dark represents the perfect gateway to the “800” range while the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro is elegant, pure and completely customizable. Obviously, all these are compliant with BS6 norms.



The Scrambler Icon continues to be powered by a 803-cc, air-cooled, L-twin engine that produces 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and 66.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Now it gets a softer-feel hydraulic clutch control, new Daytime Running Light on the headlamp and ergonomic switchgear aiding the rider to scroll through the menu. Also new is the safety net of cornering ABS and a new multimedia system. The Ducati Scrambler Icon is now available in “Ducati Red” paint scheme alongside the classic “62 yellow” colour with black frame and black seat. The more affordable Scrambler Icon Dark is essentially based on the Icon and is now available in matte black paint scheme with black frame and black seat with grey wheels.

The entry-level model in the Scrambler’s 1100 range is the 1100 Dark PRO which dons the “Dark Stealth” livery, combined with black cycle parts. The bike comes with a 1,079-cc engine characterized by a generous amount of torque available from low revs. The L-twin makes 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. The new variant is equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and cornering ABS.

(Also Read: Ducati To Launch 12 New Motorcycles)