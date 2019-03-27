Ducati Diavel 1260 Bags Prestigious Red Dot Design Award

Bike India

The new Ducati Diavel 1260 has won the “Red Dot Award: Best of the Best” in the Product Design category.

This is the third win for Ducati following the success of Ducati 1199 Panigale in 2013 and the XDiavel S in 2016. The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious product and communication design award, hosted in Essen, Germany by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen since 1955, and has prize categories for product design, design agencies, and design concepts. This year, over 5,500 products from all across the globe were submitted, out of which the Ducati Diavel 1260 was chosen as the winner by a jury consisting of 40 international experts.

Ducati Diavel 1260

The Ducati Diavel 1260 was unveiled at the Ducati World Première 2019. The muscular lines and imposing front end gives the Diavel 1260 its unique character and personality, while the wide air vents and trellis frame enclose the engine. It sports the 1,262-cc Testastretta V-Twin engine producing 159 PS at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm at 7,500 rpm and, unlike the XDiavel S, it gets a chain final drive. Also, the 240-mm wide rear tyre should look pretty familiar to any Ducatisti. The Diavel 1260 also gets a new chassis but retains the signature Diavel ergonomics.

Ducati are set to receive the honour at the Red Dot Award gala ceremony in the Aalto Theatre in Essen, Germany on 8 July before an audience of 1,200 notable representatives of the International design industry.

Ducati Diavel 1260

Andrea Ferraresi, Manager, Ducati Style Centre, said, It’s never easy to win such important and sought-after recognition as the Red Dot Award. Succeeding for the third time thanks to another iconic bike like the Diavel 1260 is a tribute to the creativity and innovation of Ducati, which fills us with pride.

“Even though we are aware that our motorcycles are exciting, refined and good-looking, it is always gratifying and stimulating for those who work in the field of design and style to receive such important recognition. A huge number of entries from major protagonists of design throughout the world competed for the award. Now we look forward to the same level of enthusiasm from our fans; the bikes are in fact already available through Ducati dealers.”

