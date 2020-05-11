Coronavirus: Motul Supports Mechanics With Food Essentials

Joining the fight against COVID-19, popular lubricant brand Motul provides relief materials to motorcycle mechanics and their families across India.



During these troubled times, Motul, the French international automotive and industrial lubricants brand, has been providing daily essentials like groceries and other food items to mechanics in India. This initiative has supported thousands of families who have been struggling with basic necessities during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

In addition to this, to engage the online fraternity, Motul started the ‘Motul Fitness Challenge’ campaign on social media, where people had to share their workout videos and for every 500 squats received as part of the challenge, Motul pledged to adopt a mechanic’s family for an entire month. Within the first week itself, the campaign received over 6372 squats, with a total reach crossing an impressive three lakh! The campaign achieved a two-fold benefit, by helping those in distress while also encouraging the spirit of fitness.



“We are incredibly touched by the inspiring devotion brought by the participants to the Motul Fitness Challenge. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the biking enthusiasts and influencers who contributed to such a worthy cause”, said Preetam Goswami, Director- Marketing and Business Development, Atlantic Lubricants & Specialties Pvt Ltd.

Since the lockdown began, Motul has also been running the #StayHome #StaySafe #StayHealthy campaign on its social media channels, raising COVID-19 awareness. The brand has also taken the onus of supplying free face masks to mechanics and retailers across India.