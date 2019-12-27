BS VI-compliant Kawasaki Z650 Launched

The new BS VI-compliant Kawasaki Z650 that was showcased at the EICMA this year has hit our shores and will be priced between Rs 6.25 lakh and Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

Currently, Kawasaki have been offering discounts ranging between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh on various models in their line-up. This is being done in order to quickly sell off their remaining stock of BS IV-compliant models. Alongside this, they have now launched their new middle-weight naked which is also their very first BS-VI offering – the new Kawasaki Z650.

The new Kawasaki Z650 uses the same 649-cc parallel-twin, as before, but now complying with the new emission norms. No official word on the power figures of this model yet, but the older model makes 68 hp at 8,000 rpm and 65.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. This new model is expected to have similar power figures. Surprisingly, the BS VI-compliant Z650 gets a curb weight of 187 kg compared to the 190 kg curb weight on the BS-IV Z650.

When it comes to design, the Z650 borrows a lot of its cues from its bigger brothers – the new Z900 and the ZH2. Kawasaki say that the new Z650 is an extremely well-balanced and fun to ride motorcycle with its bold Z “Sugomi” styling. The ‘Sugomi’ styling implies that the bike gets a crouching stance, low-positioned head and upswept tail. The bike features a larger headlight that symbolizes the ‘Z’ with the cuts around it.

Other highlights on the motorcycle include a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with smartphone connectivity via the RIDEOLOGY application. The bike is also fitted with Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres. The new Z650 will be offered in Kawasaki’s Metallic Black Spark colour scheme. We await a ride on the new Z650 to tell you all about how it fares compared to its predecessor.